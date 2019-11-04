2 charged in Chesterfield crash that killed 5-year-old

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 22-year-old Henrico man was charged with aggravated DUI manslaughter last Friday following a fatal crash in March that claimed the life of a 5-year-old boy in the car.

The crash occurred at around 2:30 p.m. on March 19 at the intersection of East Hundred Road (Route 10) and Meadowville Road.

Authorities said that a Mazda Protégé was traveling east on East Hundred Road when it began to turn left at a crossover but then re-entered the eastbound travel lane. A white Infiniti SUV that was traveling behind struck the Mazda, pushing it into the crossover, police said.

The two vehicles then traveled into the westbound lanes where the Mazda struck the rear bumper of another vehicle.

Police said that a child in the Mazda, later identified by family as 5-year-old Bryan Hughes, Jr., had died after being taken to a nearby hospital. Another child, an 18-month-old male, was on the lap of a front-seat passenger in the Mazda and not hurt, according to police.

Henrico police arrested Datron L. Pierce, the driver of the Mazda, on Nov. 1 after obtaining warrants for aggravated DUI manslaughter, driving under the influence of drugs, possession of marijuana, driving with a revoked license and an unrestrained child in the car.

A Chesterfield woman, identified as 24-year-old Mychae D. Goode, was also arrested and charged in relation to the case. Goode, a passenger in the Mazda, was charged with two counts of felony child endangerment, possession of marijuana, allowing an unlicensed driver to operate a motor vehicle and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

