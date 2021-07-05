Two dead, one injured as Henrico Police respond to third deadly shooting of holiday weekend

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Two men are dead and a third is in critical condition after Henrico police respond to the third deadly shooting of the holiday weekend.

Police said Henrico 9-1-1 received a shooting call for service along the 2800 block of Fairfield Avenue on July 4. Police said when officers arrived, the scene was spanned Creighton Road, along Beck Drive to Cushing Drive near the Central Gardens community.

A Chesterfield man was found dead just before 11 p.m. on Fairfield Avenue. Another was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The victim who was killed has been identified as Steven Milton Whisnant III, 23, of Chesterfield County.

One victim, later identified as 19-year-old Marquan Lane, was also found shot just before midnight on Engleside Drive near Elba Street. Lane later died from his injuries.

The department said they have no suspect information and are asking anyone with information to contact them. “Henrico Police want to hear from community members who may have information or tips to help bring closure to these acts of violence,” said Henrico police Lt. Matt Pecka.

In total there were three deadly shootings in Henrico this weekend. On Saturday afternoon, officers responded to a double shooting at the White Oak Village Shopping Center off Laburnum Avenue. One person died at the scene and another person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call Henrico Police 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 780-1000.