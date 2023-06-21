RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two of the five suspects charged in the death of a 15-year-old who was shot while walking to a store in Richmond were found guilty of first-degree murder on Wednesday.

Tynashia Humphrey was fatally shot last September as she walked to a store near Gilpin Court, police said. Authorities said an investigation found Humphrey was caught in the crossfire between two groups. She was 15.

Five suspects were charged with first-degree murder and other charges in Humphrey’s death, including 24-year-old Savonne Henderson and 21-year-old Tyree Coley. Both of them pleaded not guilty when the trial began on June 14.

After a multi-day trial, Henderson and Coley were found guilty in Richmond Circuit Court on Wednesday, according to 8News’ Rolynn Wilson, who was in the courtroom.

Prosecutors claimed in court that Henderson and Coley were part of a gang and that the shooting stemmed from an ongoing argument.

But the defense said questions remain over who fired the fatal shot, arguing that there is no evidence showing that either Henderson or Coley were the ones who killed Humphrey.

The jury found both guilty of several other charges, including using a firearm in the commission of a felony, attempted murder of another, and using a firearm in the commission of attempted murder.

Sentencing for Henderson and Coley has been set for Sept. 18 at 10 a.m.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.