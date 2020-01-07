2 Fredericksburg churches vandalized days after Christmas

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Fredericksburg have offered a cash-reward as they continue searching for a suspect who vandalized two churches in the days following Christmas.

Police said Tuesday that an active investigation is underway after two downtown Fredericksburg churches, Shiloh Baptist Church on Sophia Street and Shiloh Baptist Church on Princess Anne Street, were vandalized. Authorities were alerted twice on Dec. 27 about windows being broken at both locations.

One report that was shared at 10:53 a.m. on Dec. 27 said a brick was thrown through the stained glass window of Shiloh Baptist Church on Sophia Street between 5 p.m. on Dec. 26 and 10 a.m. on Dec. 27, according to police.

A second report, given to police at 2:50 p.m. on Dec. 27, stated that two windows were broken at the Shiloh Baptist Church on Princess Anne Street sometime between 11 p.m. on Dec. 26 and 2:20 p.m. on Dec. 27.

Video footage provided by Fredericksburg police shows a suspect throwing a brick through Shiloh Baptist Church’s window. The reward being offered was not shared but police said it would be given to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest of a suspect.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call (540) 373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by your tip.

