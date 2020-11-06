2 fugitives sought by Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers needs the public’s help locating two fugitives.

Tyrone Orville Davis, wanted for money laundering and conspiracy charges Davis, age 44, stands 5-feet-4-inches and weighs 200 pounds. Davis has brown eyes and black hair.

Tyrone Orville Davis

Shayna Lee Barten, wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, firearm by convicted stands 5-feet-3-inches and weighs 125pounds. Barten has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Shayna Lee Barten

If you’ve seen one of these most wanted fugitives, call Crime Solvers, (804) 748-0660, or use the p3Tips mobile app. Tipsters will remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward.

