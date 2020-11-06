2 fugitives sought by Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers needs the public’s help locating two fugitives.
Tyrone Orville Davis, wanted for money laundering and conspiracy charges Davis, age 44, stands 5-feet-4-inches and weighs 200 pounds. Davis has brown eyes and black hair.
Shayna Lee Barten, wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, firearm by convicted stands 5-feet-3-inches and weighs 125pounds. Barten has hazel eyes and brown hair.
If you’ve seen one of these most wanted fugitives, call Crime Solvers, (804) 748-0660, or use the p3Tips mobile app. Tipsters will remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward.
More Crime Coverage From 8News
- A South Carolina mother who skipped the trial where she was convicted of homicide by child abuse for throwing two of her newborns away in trash bags moments after they born will spend 40 years in prison.
- Bennett is charged with passport fraud and aggravated identity theft. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 12 years in federal prison.
- One month has passed since Tasha King lost her, Johnathan King, to gun violence.
- The Richmond Police Department found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound on Thursday around 2:30 p.m. Police were called to the 2500 block of Rosetta Street for reports of a person shot.
- Henrico County police responded to a robbery attempt on Tuesday evening in the 1700 block of N. Parham Road. The incident occurred just before 6 p.m.
- A Florida man fatally shot his pregnant wife after he thought he heard an intruder outside his bedroom door, according to WPBF.
- Chesterfield County Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old on Totty Street.
- The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is requesting public assistance in identifying the suspect of a car theft.
- A Henrico man is facing several charges, including receipt of images of child sexual abuse, after a federal grant jury indictment.
- Richmond Police are seeking public assistance in identifying the suspect of a home break-in and theft.