2 fugitives sought by Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers

Crime

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:
fugitives_of_the_week_aug_24

Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers needs your help with locating two fugitives.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers seeks the public’s help in locating two fugitives.

Latrice Nichol Jones, 41, is wanted for grand theft.  Jones stands 5-foot 3-inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. Jones has brown eyes and brown hair.

Felipe Sebastian, 34, is wanted for felony assault.  Sebastian, 34, stands 5-foot 8-inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. Sebastian has brown eyes and black hair.

If you’ve seen one of these most wanted fugitives, call Crime Solvers, (804) 748-0660, or use the p3Tips mobile app. Tipsters will remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events