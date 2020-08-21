2 fugitives sought by Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers seeks the public’s help in locating two fugitives.
Latrice Nichol Jones, 41, is wanted for grand theft. Jones stands 5-foot 3-inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. Jones has brown eyes and brown hair.
Felipe Sebastian, 34, is wanted for felony assault. Sebastian, 34, stands 5-foot 8-inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. Sebastian has brown eyes and black hair.
If you’ve seen one of these most wanted fugitives, call Crime Solvers, (804) 748-0660, or use the p3Tips mobile app. Tipsters will remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward.
