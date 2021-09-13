2 fugitives wanted by Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers

Shayna Lee Barten and Christopher A. Silverthorne are wanted. (Photo: Chesterfield Crime Solvers)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are asking for help finding two fugitives.

Shayna Lee Barten, wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, firearm by convicted stands 5-feet-3-inches and weighs 125 pounds. Barten has hazel eyes and brown hair. In November, 8News reported authorities were trying to find Barten.

Christopher A. Silverthorne is wanted for failure to appear on drug charges. The 31-year-old is a 5-foot 10-inch-tall white male who weighs 170 lbs. Silverthorne has brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have seen one of these most wanted fugitives, call Crime Solvers (804) 748-0660.

