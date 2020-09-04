2 gang members charged with death of woman found burned in Chesterfield

Victim was sex trafficked, according to police

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC — Police have arrested two men linked to an Aug. 2019 Chesterfield homicide allegedly involving sex trafficking.

Chesterfield police said last year that Helana M. Swigert was killed after the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office determined her manner of death was a homicide. Authorities found her body burned on Aug. 27, 2019, in the area of Kingsland Glen Drive after authorities received a call about a suspicious situation.

She had no listed permanent address, police added.

Phaheem Roy-Andrew Peterson

A little over a year later, police say Swigert was the victim of sex trafficking by known gang members.

Police obtained indictments for Shykeen Delaney, of no permanent address in New York City, New York, and Phaheem Roy-Andrew Peterson, of the 3000 block of Millers Glen Lane in Henrico, on Wednesday.

Both were charged with first/second-degree murder, felony homicide, arson, abduction, distribution of narcotics, destroying a body, sex trafficking by force, taking a person to a bawdy place, conspiracy, racketeering, gang participation and gang recruitment.

Delaney is currently being held in Chesterfield County Jail; Peterson is currently being held in Henrico County Jail.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at (804) 748-0660.

LATEST HEADLINES: