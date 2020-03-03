2 Hopewell fugitives ‘considered armed and dangerous’ arrested

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Two wanted fugitives are behind bars after weeks on the run.

Tijuan Lamar Phillips, 19, and Markel Trevon Smith, 20, were wanted fugitives considered armed and dangerous, police said. Both are now in custody.

The two men were wanted in connection with residential burglary. Both were arrested in Petersburg and taken to Riverside Regional Jail Monday.

“The U.S Marshal’s Regional Fugitive Task Force and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) have again proven to be an extremely valuable partner in locating, apprehending and removing violent fugitives from our streets,” said Criminal Investigation Unit (CIU) Detective Lieutenant Michael Langford.

