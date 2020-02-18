2 juveniles wanted for armed robbery in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police is investigating an armed robbery involving two juveniles Monday night.
According to police, it happened on Rome Street around 7 p.m.
The two juveniles, who police say is armed, are still on the run.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Petersburg Police at (804) 732-4222
