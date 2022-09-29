SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is asking for the public’s help in its investigation into a three-vehicle crash that claimed the lives of two people and seriously injured two others.

According to police, the crash occurred on Monday, Sept. 26 at 11:35 p.m. on Interstate 95 at mile marker 127 in Spotsylvania County. It was determined that a 2010 Mercury Mariner was heading south on I-95 in the left lane when it collided with a 2008 Acura MDX in the center lane. Police said the impact of the collision forced the Acura to run off the left side of the road and across the median, after which it struck a northbound 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The driver of the Acura, 52-year-old Berthe N. Ngundji, and a passenger, 60-year-old Jacques F. Ngundji, both of Richmond, died at the scene. Police added that the driver of the Jeep, identified as a 23-year-old male from North Carolina, and his passenger, a 22-year-old female, were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The drivers and passengers in the Acura and the Jeep were all wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Mercury, identified as 48-year-old Wendy C. Gudiness of Ruther Glen, fled the scene of the crash and was later found in Ruther Glen, uninjured from the incident. Police said she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Deputies arrested Gudiness and took her to the Rappahannock Regional Jail. She has been charged with felony hit-and-run and is being held without bail, according to police. Additional charges are pending.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing. Anyone who may have seen the crash or has any information is asked to call Virginia State Trooper L. Batten at 540-891-4108 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.