Pair arrested in Florida in connection to Richmond homicide

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two people from Richmond were arrested in Florida last week in connection to a homicide on Holly Springs Avenue.

Ebony Webb, 24, of Richmond and Ra-Shawn Dyson, 33, of Richmond, were arrested by U.S. Marshals and deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Orange County, Florida.

Richmond Police said that Webb has been charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Dyson has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Authorities identified the victim of the Holly Springs Avenue shooting as Frederick Boatwright, 30, of Richmond. He was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside a car at 3:19 p.m. on Aug. 10 and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000