2 men charged after argument ends in shooting

Timothy A. Drewry II (left) and Dean A. Rumph (right) were arrested over the weekend following a shooting. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police said they have arrested two men who got into an argument resulting in a shooting over the weekend.

Police said their investigation revealed that 29-year-old Timothy A. Drewry II of Prince George and 27-year-old Dean A. Rump of Richmond were both at an apartment on the 4100 block of Lamplighter Drive at 1:50 a.m. Saturday.

According to authorities, an argument began and Rumph was asked to leave. Rumph left but returned with a handgun and struck Drewry in the head.

Drewry then fired a handgun at Rumph, striking him in the hand. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities said at some point Rumph fired his gun into the air.

Drewry and Rumph were arrested. Rumph was charged with malicious wounding, breaking and entering, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and discharging a firearm in a public place. Drewry was charged with reckless handling of a firearm.