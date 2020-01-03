1  of  2
2 men charged with attempted murder in shooting of 2-year-old in Henrico

WRIC Newsroom

Ara D. McLaughlin (top right), a 19-year-old from Richmond, and Randy O. Vaughan (bottom right), a 23-year-old from Henrico, were charged with attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder, police said Friday.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico police said Friday that two suspects in a shooting that left a 2-year-old boy critically injured last month were arrested and have been charged with attempted murder.

Officers were called to a home in the 400 block of Winston Street around 6 p.m. on Dec. 10 for reports of a shooting. As officers arrived, “it was apparent shots had been fired,” police said.

Police learned that a 2-year-old boy was rushed to a local hospital by family after he was struck while inside a residence.

On Friday, two men were arrested and charged in the shooting. Ara D. McLaughlin, a 19-year-old from Richmond, and Randy O. Vaughan, a 23-year-old from Henrico, were charged with attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

