2 men charged with Gilpin Court murder of 18-year-old

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police have arrested two men they believe are responsible for the death of an 18-year-old killed in the city’s Gilpin Court development last week.

Detectives arrested Melvin M. Davis, 26, of the 3400 block of Enslow Avenue and Kahlil J. Pryor, 24, of the 2200 block of North 25th Street. Each face charges of conspiracy to commit murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Melvin Davis

Kahlil Pryor

Richmond Police responded to a double shooting on the 200 block of West Charity Street in Gilpin Court around 5:35 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17.

A man, identified by police as 18-year-old Katrez T. Bryant, was found shot on the second floor of an apartment building. He later died at the hospital.

Another man, who police say was shot, took himself to the hospital with a life-threatening injury, police said.

Anyone with information relative to this investigation should call police at (804) 814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

