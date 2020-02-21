1  of  3
2 men ‘considered armed and dangerous’ wanted in Hopewell for burglary

Crime

Tijuan Lamar Phillips, 19 years old and Markel Trevon
Smith, 20 years old from Hopewell. Mr. Tijuan Lamar Phillips and Mr. Markel Trevon Smith are currently
wanted by the Hopewell Police Department in connection with a residential burglary.

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell Police need the public’s help locating two men accused of burglary.

Tijuan Lamar Phillips, 19, and Markel Trevon Smith, 20, are wanted fugitives considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Markel Smith (L) and Tijuan Phillips

Anyone with information in relation to their whereabouts is asked to contact Hopewell Police at (804) 541-2202.

