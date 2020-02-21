2 men ‘considered armed and dangerous’ wanted in Hopewell for burglary

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell Police need the public’s help locating two men accused of burglary.
Tijuan Lamar Phillips, 19, and Markel Trevon Smith, 20, are wanted fugitives considered armed and dangerous, police said.
Anyone with information in relation to their whereabouts is asked to contact Hopewell Police at (804) 541-2202.
