2 men from Stafford charged in alleged sexual assault of 14-year-old

STAFFORD, Va. (WRIC) — Two Virginia men accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl they met at a Stafford County fast-food restaurant last week were arrested Thursday and now face charges.

Authorities in Stafford County and Fauquier County conducted a joint investigation after a juvenile filed a report saying that she was sexually assaulted on Jan. 20. The juvenile told the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office that she met two people at a Chick-fil-A in Stafford County that day who eventually sexually assaulted her.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, the juvenile informed authorities that she exchanged Snapchat information and shared her home address to the two male subjects. The subjects reportedly arrived at the juvenile’s house later in the day and asked her to meet them outside.

Authorities said the juvenile saw a handgun in plain view when she got in the vehicle. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said the subjects allegedly drove the minor to a secluded area in Fauquier County and “had her perform sexual acts on both of them.” The subjects then took the minor to a 7-Eleven in Stafford County and “performed sexual acts with the juvenile in the bathroom” before dropping her off by her house, authorities said.

Investigators used surveillance footage from multiple businesses to identify the two subjects, Reek’quan Norman and Brodrick McFarland, authorities said Friday. They were taken into custody on Jan. 30, and deputies found a loaded handgun and “a substance consistent with marijuana” on McFarland when they were arresting him.

Norman, an 18-year-old from Stafford, has been charged with carnal knowledge of a child. McFarland, a 19-year-old also from Stafford, was charged with carnal knowledge of a child, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a concealed weapon and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, Stafford County’s Sheriff’s Office said.

