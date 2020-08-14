2 men on the run for theft sought by police

Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers needs your help with locating the following two fugitives: Clinton Lloyd Weaver & Shawn Michael Treadwell. (Photo: Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers needs the public’s help with locating two fugitives accused of theft.

According to a release from law enforcement, Clinton Lloyd Weaver is wanted for grand theft and assault & battery. Weaver, 38, stands 6-foot 5-inches and weighs 210 pounds. Weaver has brown eyes and black hair.

Shawn Michael Treadwell is also wanted for grand larceny. Treadwell, 34, stands 6-foot-tall and weighs 190 pounds. Treadwell has hazel eyes and black hair.

If you’ve seen one of these most wanted fugitives, call Crime Solvers, (804) 748-0660, or use the p3Tips mobile app. Tipsters will remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward.

