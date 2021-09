PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Two men are in the hospital after a double shooting outside an apartment complex on S. Crater Road.

Officers responded to Jesse Lee Apartments just before 1 a.m. and found the victims in a car suffering life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both men were flown to a nearby hospital. Their relationship is unknown at this time.

The investigation is still in its early stages. No suspect information has been released. Anyone who witnessed the shooting should call (804) 861-1212.