RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are looking for two men caught on camera breaking into the Friends Mart on West Broad Street.
Police say the incident happened on July 3. The men are seen breaking the glass front door. Officers add that the pair stole cigarettes and ran off shortly thereafter.
Anyone with information is asked to call Third Precinct Detective H. Truong at (804) 646-1067 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- McGuire VA hospital broke the law when it continued canine research, report finds
- President Trump now says he supports DACA, wants to make it law
- First COVID-19 vaccine tested in US poised for final testing
- 2 men sought in Friends Mart burglary in Richmond
- Justice Ginsburg treated in hospital for possible infection