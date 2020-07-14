2 men sought in Friends Mart burglary in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are looking for two men caught on camera breaking into the Friends Mart on West Broad Street.

Police say the incident happened on July 3. The men are seen breaking the glass front door. Officers add that the pair stole cigarettes and ran off shortly thereafter.

Anyone with information is asked to call Third Precinct Detective H. Truong at (804) 646-1067 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

LATEST HEADLINES: