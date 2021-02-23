2-month investigation leads to multiple arrests in ‘complex scheme’ to smuggle drugs into Chesterfield County Jail

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — For the last two months, the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating a “complex scheme” to get drugs into the county jail. The investigation resulted in several indictments and criminal warrants being served.

According to the sheriff’s office, one of the schemes involved a loophole dealing with legal mail sent to inmates. Due to existing restrictions, jail staff is prohibited from conducting a thorough and detailed examination of legal mail as opposed to general mail for inmates.

“One search of an inmate’s possessions recovered one legal letter that had been delivered that was found to contain almost two dozen Suboxone strips which are a sublingual film placed under the tongue,” the sheriff’s office said in a release. “These strips are easily concealed in between paper, under postage stamps, and even under envelope flaps making them difficult to see through the use of x-ray technology.”

The sheriff’s office will continue investigating. Moving forward, legal mail will be opened and inspected by a deputy in the presence of the recipient.

The following people have been charged so far: