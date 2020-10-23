2 more suspects arrested in connection to deadly 2019 Valentine’s Day shooting

From left to right: William A. Green and Tramelle L. Jones

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield authorities have arrested two suspects in connection to a homicide that occurred last year on Valentine’s Day.

At about 10:44 p.m. on Feb. 14, Chesterfield County Police responded to a home in the 7600 block of Drexelbrook Road for a report that a man was unresponsive outside his residence.

Upon arrival, officers discovered Dwayne U. Swann, 53, deceased, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

In September, Chesterfield Police arrested Keith M. Bailey, 33, of the 1000 block of Kingsway Road in Richmond, and Erika M. McNeil, 32, of the 13500 block of Thornsett Lane in Chesterfield, in connection with Swann’s death.

On October 22, authorities arrested 39-year-old Tramelle Jones of Henrico County. Jones was charged with with murder, robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony in relation to Swann’s death. He is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

The following day on October 23, authorities arrested 38-year-old William Green of Henrico County. He is being charged with murder, robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony in relation to Swann’s death. Green is being held at Henrico County Regional Jail East without bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.