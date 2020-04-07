2 Ohio residents charged with firing a gun in Richmond park

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two people from Ohio were charged Tuesday after firing a gun while in Richmond’s Forest Hill Park.

Officers were patrolling the park in the 4200 block of Riverside Drive a little before 11 a.m. when two people discharged a firearm near the 42nd Street entrance, according to Richmond police.

Two Ohio residents, identified as 27-year-old Tony Issac Jr. and 19-year-old Jayona M. Franklin, were arrested and charged with discharging a firearm in a public place and possessing a firearm in a city park.

Issac was also charged with being in possession of a firearm as a felon.

