2 Ohio residents charged with firing a gun in Richmond park

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two people from Ohio were charged Tuesday after firing a gun while in Richmond’s Forest Hill Park.
Officers were patrolling the park in the 4200 block of Riverside Drive a little before 11 a.m. when two people discharged a firearm near the 42nd Street entrance, according to Richmond police.
Two Ohio residents, identified as 27-year-old Tony Issac Jr. and 19-year-old Jayona M. Franklin, were arrested and charged with discharging a firearm in a public place and possessing a firearm in a city park.
Issac was also charged with being in possession of a firearm as a felon.
