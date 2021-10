Breanna Lynne Barron and Milton Marroquin-Polanco are this weeks most wanted fugitives from the Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are working to track down two wanted people in the area.

Breanna Lynne Barron, 30, is wanted for grand larceny and intent to sell or distribute stolen property. Milton Marroquin-Polanco is wanted for reckless handling of a firearm and felonious assault.

If you have seen one of these most wanted fugitives, call Crime Solvers (804) 748-0660, or use the p3Tips mobile app.