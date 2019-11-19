2 Petersburg men charged in shooting death of 22-year-old man in Shockoe Bottom

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two Petersburg men have been charged in the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old Richmond man in Shockoe Bottom last month.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of East Broad Street on Oct. 6 after hearing gunshots at 2:37 a.m., police said. Authorities found a shooting victim, later identified as 22-year-old Devon A. Lyles of Richmond, in the area.

Lyles was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Police said Monday that an investigation has determined that Lyles was shot in the 200 block of N. 18th Street and ran to East Broad Street.

Two suspects, Raymond R. Mason and Raeqwon C. Hinton, were taken into custody for Lyles’ murder. Mason, 23, was arrested on Nov. 17 and Hinton, 23, was taken in on Nov. 18.

