RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Two of the five suspects charged in the death of a 15-year-old who was shot while walking to a store in Richmond pleaded not guilty when they appeared in court Wednesday for the start of their trial.

Tynashia Humphrey was fatally shot last September as she walked to a store near Gilpin Court, police said. Authorities said an investigation found Humphrey was caught in the crossfire between two groups. She was 15.

Five suspects face first-degree murder and other charges in Humphrey’s death, including 24-year-old Savonne Henderson and 21-year-old Tyree Coley. Henderson and Coley, who both pleaded not guilty, were in Richmond Circuit Court on Wednesday to stand trial.

“In this case, it appears you’ve got a situation where your victim is truly completely innocent, and it’s absolutely a tragedy that she was killed,” Russ Stone, a lawyer and 8News’ legal analyst, said Wednesday.

Prosecutors claimed in court that Henderson and Coley were part of a gang and that the shooting stemmed from an ongoing argument.

“It appears that the government is attempting to prove that they were shooting at each other intending to hit somebody else, but unfortunately and tragically, they ended up hitting this little girl who was the victim in the case,” Stone told 8News.

But the defense said questions remain over who fired the fatal shot, arguing that there is no evidence showing that either Henderson or Coley were the ones who killed Humphrey.

More witnesses, including the medical examiner, are expected to take the stand when the trial continues Thursday morning.