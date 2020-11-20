2 separate shootings Thursday night leave 2 injured in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police continue to investigate two Thursday night shootings that occurred in the city.

First, police were called to the 2900 block of Kane Street just after 7 p.m. following gunfire reports. There, police found a man shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

About three hours later, officers responded to the 200 block of Creighton Road. According to police, officers in the area heard gunshots and later found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was also taken to the hospital for treatement. Police did not state the extent of his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.