RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two people had to be hospitalized at VCU Medical Center after two separate shootings in the city.

The gunfire erupted in the 1500 block of Lone Street. Richmond Officers said they located a man who had been shot in his lower leg.

The second shooting happened in the 800 block of E. 36th Street. The victim arrived at VCUMC with a gunshot wound to his arm.

Both victims are expected to be OK.