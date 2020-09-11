2 shot, 3 teenagers charged after drug deal sours in Caroline County

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were shot and three teenagers are in custody in Caroline County after what deputies call was a drug deal gone wrong.

Deputies say the incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Tate Road, in the western portion of the county.

8News learned the teenagers agreed to meet two people on Wednesday after talking on social media. When the deal was about to happen, however, two people were shot. Both were taken to the hospital, deputies added. One person remains in serious condition.

As a result, deputies say two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old were taken into custody and charged with malicious wounding.

Sheriff A. A. “Tony” Lippa, Jr. added: “It is important for our citizens to know this was not a random act of violence. While no one deserves to be a victim of violent crime, the victims here were in the process of a drug transaction when they were assaulted. I say this not to judge their actions, but to let residents and business owners know this was a planned illegal act. It occurred on a remote, rural road, and the transaction was initiated on social media. All the involved parties have been apprehended.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact deputies at (804) 633-5400.

