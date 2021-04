RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two people are in the hospital after an overnight shooting in North Richmond.

Police found the first victim on E. Ladies Mile Road in the Edgewood neighborhood after 10 p.m. Thursday night. That person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A second victim showed up to the hospital shortly after. That victim is expected to be okay. Police believe both victims were involved in the same incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.