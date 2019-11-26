2 shot near VSU campus, police not looking for suspect

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are investigating a double shooting in Ettrick near Virginia State University.

Officers were called Monday night to the 21100 block of Chesterfield Avenue around 8:20 p.m. for an assault with a deadly weapon investigation.

Arriving officers located two men who had been shot in the area.

Officers told 8News one man was suffering from life-threatening injuries. Authorities say a second shooting victim was located in the 400 block of Boulevard with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police told 8News at the scene that “there is no suspect roaming the area,” at this time.

A forensic unit is on scene and a criminal investigation is underway.

