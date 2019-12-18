2 suspects arrested after being seen taking packages from Chesterfield homes

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two suspects were arrested Wednesday after allegedly taking boxes off porches in Chesterfield.

Officers got a call saying suspects in a white sedan were stealing packages from porches, police said. Authorities saw the suspect’s car but before they could stop it, it crashed into a ditch near Robious Road and Hillanne Drive.

The suspects took off on foot but were quickly apprehended, police said. No one was hurt in the incident.

8News was at the scene and saw officers looking through packages from Target and Amazon. The packages were recovered and charges are pending, according to Chesterfield police.

