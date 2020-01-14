2 charged in shooting, police chase in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two men suspected of shooting another man during a drug deal and then leading Chesterfield police on a car chase last week face several charges, authorities said Tuesday. One suspect was arrested after the chase ended while the other avoided arrest until the next day.

Officers responded to the intersection of Jefferson Davis Highway and Reymet Road after receiving a report of a shooting in the area. A victim was found and taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting was related to a drug deal.

Chesterfield police said officers quickly located a vehicle believed to be the suspects and then a pursuit ensued. The chase eventually came to an end in the 15100 block of Lorimer Road.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Thomas J. Williams Jr., was arrested. Williams, a 22-year-old from Hopewell, has been charged with malicious wounding, maliciously shooting into an occupied vehicle, robbery two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, conspiracy to commit a felony, police said. Williams also faces charges for the chase, including felony eluding, reckless driving, obstruction of justice and speeding.

Authorities said the passenger, identified as 26-year-old Jamontre T. Lee of Petersburg, was arrested on Jan. 7 and charged with malicious wounding, maliciously shooting into a occupied vehicle, robbery and distribution of marijuana.

The shooting victim, identified only as an adult male by police, suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate and urge anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

