2 suspects sought in Wendy’s robbery

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are searching for two suspects who they say robbed a fast-food restaurant early Saturday morning.

Police said just after 1 a.m., the suspects entered the Wendy’s on Hopkins Road. The suspects jumped over the counter and struggled with one employee before taking cash from the manager’s office.

The suspects fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, authorities said.

Chesterfield Police said the suspects are two black males.

“One suspect was approximately last seen wearing a black shirt, distressed blue jeans, and white shoes, Chesterfield police said. “The second suspect was wearing a black heavyweight jacket, black pants, and tan boots.”

No one was injured during this incident, police said.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 ap