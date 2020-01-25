1  of  2
Breaking News
2 suspects sought in Wendy’s robbery Petersburg Police investigate double shooting

2 suspects sought in Wendy’s robbery

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are searching for two suspects who they say robbed a fast-food restaurant early Saturday morning.

Police said just after 1 a.m., the suspects entered the Wendy’s on Hopkins Road. The suspects jumped over the counter and struggled with one employee before taking cash from the manager’s office.

The suspects fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, authorities said.

Chesterfield Police said the suspects are two black males.

“One suspect was approximately last seen wearing a black shirt, distressed blue jeans, and white shoes, Chesterfield police said. “The second suspect was wearing a black heavyweight jacket, black pants, and tan boots.”

No one was injured during this incident, police said.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 ap

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events