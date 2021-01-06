2 suspects wanted by Richmond Police for armed robbery at Tiger Mart

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police need the public’s help identifying two men wanted in connection to an armed robbery on Hull Street last month.
According to police, on December 14 around 8 p.m., two men entered the Tiger Mart located at 200 West Hill Street, displayed guns and robbed the store of an undisclosed amount of cash.
The suspects reportedly fled on foot and then got into a white Toyota SUV.
Anyone with information is asked to call Fourth Precinct Detective K. Robinson at (804) 646-6820 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
