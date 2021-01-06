2 suspects wanted by Richmond Police for armed robbery at Tiger Mart

Richmond Police is looking for two suspected wanted in an armed robbery in Richmond. (Photos: Richmond Police)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police need the public’s help identifying two men wanted in connection to an armed robbery on Hull Street last month.

According to police, on December 14 around 8 p.m., two men entered the Tiger Mart located at 200 West Hill Street, displayed guns and robbed the store of an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspects reportedly fled on foot and then got into a white Toyota SUV.

Richmond Police detectives are looking to identify this man wanted for an armed robbery at Tiger Mart on Hull Street on December 14, 2020. (Photo: Richmond Police)

Richmond authorities are searching for this vehicle wanted in connection to a robbery at Tiger Mart on December 14, 2020. (Photo: Richmond Police)

Anyone with information is asked to call Fourth Precinct Detective K. Robinson at (804) 646-6820 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.