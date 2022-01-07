Pair wanted for armed robbery at Chesterfield Hot Streak

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) – Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Friday Morning on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.

Chesterfield Police say two men entered the Hot Streak at 7124 Hull Street Road just after midnight with firearms and demanded money. The suspects fled the scene with cash in a champagne-colored Cadillac.

No injuries have been reported.

The first suspect is believed to be 55 to 60 years old and about 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was wearing a black jacket with camouflaged sleeves, blue jeans, a black mask and a black watch cap.

The second suspect is believed to be 25 to 30 years old, also about 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, a black face mask and a brown watch cap.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.