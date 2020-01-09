2 Virginia men indicted in 8-year-old boy’s shooting death

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two Virginia men were indicted Thursday in the death of an 8-year-old boy who was fatally shot last year while he was sleeping in his King William County home.

Authorities said Orlando Anderson Jr., 8, died at VCU Medical Center on Jan. 22 after a gunman kicked in the front door to his family’s home on Robin Lane and opened fire. Anderson, who was affectionately known as “Scrappy,” was struck by at least one of the bullets that ripped through his family’s home, Virginia State Police said.

Charles E. Coleman III, a 32-year-old from Aylett, Virginia, and Keith E. Hargrove, a 35-year-old from Richmond, are being held after a multi-jurisdictional grand jury charged them with first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a firearm, armed burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and robbery, as well as two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police said Hargrove faces two additional charges: discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is still encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police Special Agent M. Kriz at (804)887-0024 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov or the Mattaponi Crime Solvers 804-769-3000.

