2 wanted for early-morning home invasion in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Hopewell are looking for two people wanted for an armed home invasion that occurred early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the home in the 1900 block of Old Iron Road at around 1:10 a.m. They determined two people forced their way into the victim’s home, armed with handguns. Police say the suspects demanded money before fleeing south towards Prince George County.

No one was injured during the incident.

The first suspect is described as a male with a slender build who was wearing jeans, a light-colored hooded sweatshirt and gloves with his face covered. The second was also described as a male with a slender build who was wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and gloves with his face covered.

“The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that any person(s) who may have information regarding this crime or who may have been traveling in and/or around the area at the time or have any information to provide, to contact Lead Detective Mark Polumbo of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284. Persons with information on this crime and who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.” Hopewell Police Department

