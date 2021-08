RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two women were injured in an early morning shooting Monday near Mosby Court.

Richmond Police said officers found two women shot in the 2100 block of Littlepage Street around 2:20 a.m. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment. One of them has life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Sergeant M. Mocello at (804) 646-6775 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.