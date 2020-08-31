20-year-old killed in Petersburg shooting early Monday morning

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police reported a fatal shooting at 3:15 a.m. on Monday at the 300 block of Mistletoe Street. The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Jamaria Sparks.

Police say that when they arrived at the scene, Sparks was discovered in front of a residence suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

In a tweet today the police offered their condolences to Sparks’ family members.

Petersburg Police ask that anyone with information contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804)-861-1212. Tips can also be submitted at P3tips.com or through the P3tips app. Crime Solvers pays a reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

LATEST HEADLINES: