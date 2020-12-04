20-year-old linked to broad daylight Petersburg shooting arrested

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — According to police, a 20-year-old suspect wanted in connection with the shooting of a Petersburg woman is now in custody.
Vayquawn Graves was linked to a Sept. 8 shooting on Elm Street that left one woman with critical injuries. Ryshwan Newsome, 27, who was also wanted in connection to the broad daylight shooting, was previously arrested.
Graves, arrested without incident, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless handling of a firearm and malicious wounding.
