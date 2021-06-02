21-year-old man facing charges in abduction of Chesapeake infant

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with the abduction of a Chesapeake 3-month-old back in February.

On February 3, an Amber Alert was issued for then 3-month-old Vanessa Varrios-Dasilva, the baby girl that was inside a stolen vehicle in Chesapeake. The infant was later found safe in Norfolk.

21 year old Antonio Obrien Reid (Courtesy – Chesapeake Police)

After further investigation, police charged 21-year-old Antonio Obrien Reid on May 17 in connection with the incident. He is facing multiple charges including felony child neglect, abduction, vehicle theft, larceny with the intent to sell or distribute, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Police said the baby was found in the Little Creek area of Norfolk after being left under a stairwell at an apartment complex in the Little Creek area of Norfolk, still in her car seat. Police say she was found in a timely manner, but still taken to the hospital as a precaution.

A Navy sailor, Petty Officer 3rd Class Devyn Drake, saw the infant after an overnight shift in the VAW-120 hangar at Naval Station Norfolk.