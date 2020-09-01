21-year-old wanted in connection to Chesterfield stabbing turns herself in

Horton is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail for accessory after the fact, (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A 21-year-old woman wanted in connection to a August 17 slaying in Ettrick turned herself in to local authorities Monday.

Desiree S. Horton of Petersburg is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail, according to a news release from Chesterfield Police.

Horton is charged with accessory after the fact for the stabbing of Antwan M. Bowers, 30, of Petersburg.

According to Chesterfield Police, officers responded to the 3300 block of Main Street just before 6 p.m. and found Bowers suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The following day, police obtained a warrant for the arrest of 31-year-old Hakeem D. Thomas for second-degree murder. Thomas, who resides in Petersburg, was arrested in Boston, Massachusetts for an unrelated traffic stop on August 25.