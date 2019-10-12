Breaking News
21-year-old woman found shot in Northside dies, suspect arrested

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police have identified the 21-year-old woman who lost her life after being shot in Northside.

Police said they have arrested Robert Mitchell II in the shooting of Michelle A. Rodriguez of Chesterfield.

Officers responded to the 3100 block of Utah Place for a report of a person shot Friday night just after 10:30 p.m. Officers arrived to find Rodriguez on the porch of a house suffering from a gunshot wound.

The 21-year-old was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Mitchell was arrested on the scene and is being charged with manslaughter.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Baynes at (804) 646-3617 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

