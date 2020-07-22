22-year-man charged with disposing corpse in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 22-year-old man is charged with the illegal disposal of a body, prompting Henrico Police to open a death investigation.

While details remain limited, Henrico Police say human remains were located along the 5200 block of Charles City Road. Christian Thomas Clark was identified by authorities as a person of interest. According to police, Clark was arrested just after midnight and is charged with illegal disposal, in addition to failing to appear in court for a prior possession charge.

Clark is currently incarcerated in the Henrico County Jail. He is being held without bond.

“Henrico Police are working alongside the Medical Examiner’s Office to examine the identify the victim and determine the cause of death,” the release adds.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.