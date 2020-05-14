22-year-old found shot to death on Richmond bike trail, police say

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police officers said they found a 22-year-old lying on a bike trail suffering from a gunshot wound Wednesday morning.

Authorities were called to the 4300 block of Williamsburg Road for a report of a person down on a bicycle path at 10:13 a.m.

On the scene, officers said they found 22-year-old Dominique Danzy of Richmond.

“She had been shot,” Richmond Police said in a release Thursday. “She was pronounced at the scene at 10:33 a.m.”

The medical examiner will determine the official cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective J. Baynes at (804) 646-3617 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.