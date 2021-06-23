23-year-old arrested for assaulting Richmond police officer

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has arrested a man suspected of assaulting a Richmond police officer.

According to police, officers responded to Green Cove Drive after receiving reports about an unauthorized vehicle around 7 p.m. on Monday. Law enforcement received additional calls at 8:30 p.m. after a man was seen with the vehicle in the area.

Around that time is when officers tried to bring 23-year-old Jacob Madden into custody. Police say that Madden instead assaulted one of the officers and ran away.

Officers located Madden again on Wednesday and brought him into custody. He faces charges for unauthorized use of a vehicle and assault on a law enforcement officer.