23-year-old found guilty for deadly Chesterfield mall shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A jury found 23-year-old William Ezell Taylor guilty of multiple charges related to a deadly shooting at Chesterfield Towne Center. The verdict was reached late Tuesday afternoon.

Taylor was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter, unlawful wounding, three counts of maliciously discharging a firearm in a building, child neglect and carrying a concealed weapon. His defense attorney is requesting the three charges for discharging a firearm be absorbed into another charge, a hearing will be held on that in about a month.

Taylor’s sentencing is set for Nov. 29 at 1 p.m.

The shooting took place on June 23, 2020 and resulted in the death of 22-year-old Kimani Donovan. Chesterfield Police said Taylor and Donovan got in a fight at the mall and Taylor opened fired during the conflict.

Donovan died at the hospital from his injuries on July 5 after being shot multiple times and left on the food court floor. Taylor was arrested hours after the shooting on account of video evidence and witness descriptions.

