23 years later, family still looking for answers in unsolved Cloverleaf Mall murders

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — This November marks 23 years since a double homicide at the former Cloverleaf Mall in Chesterfield. More than two decades later, the case is still unsolved.

Cheryl Edwards, 25, and Charlita Singleton, 36, were found stabbed to death at the mall in November 1996. The two were employees at the All For One dollar store.

Their bodies were found inside, near the store’s back door, the morning after they never came home. The killer is still unknown.

Years later, Edwards’ niece, Shamica Adkins, says her family is still looking for answers.

“I was actually 14-years-old when this occurred but I was very, very close with her,” said Adkins. “Even though she was my aunt, it was more like she was my sister.”

Adkins is bringing the case back to light, hoping someone may come forward with new information.

“It seemed like it was going to go somewhere, then it just flat-lined, so to speak,” said Adkins.

Chesterfield police said the detectives involved in this case have since retired. Police said there were a lot of suspects throughout the years, but all leads have been exhausted. However, they continue to re-examine evidence as technology advances.

“Their story needs to be heard. We need answers,” Adkins said.

Cloverleaf Mall was demolished in 2011 and has been replaced with the Stonebridge Shopping Center.

“You can dress it up, you can make it new, but no one will ever forget the tragedy that occurred there,” said Adkins.

Adkins said she would like to see a plaque with Edwards and Singleton’s names at the Stonebridge Shopping Center to show the two will never be forgotten.

