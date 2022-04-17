PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a shooting along I-85 in Petersburg that left one dead in the early hours of the morning.

At around 2:27 a.m. on Sunday, the shooting occurred in the area of I-85 south near the Squirrel Level Road exit, according to Virginia State Police spokesperson, Sgt. Jessica Shehan.

A Petersburg man, 25-year-old Raeqwon Curtis Hilton, was shot as a result of the incident.

Following the shooting, Hilton’s vehicle — a black Chrysler 300 — traveled to the BP gas station located off Boydton Plank Road in Dinwiddie County. It was here that Hilton was pronounced dead.

There was one passenger inside the vehicle who was uninjured.

The BP gas station where Hilton was pronounced dead (Photo: Tim Corley 8News)

The suspect vehicle was described as a lighter-colored vehicle that fled the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is encouraged to contact Virginia State Police at 804-609-5656 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.